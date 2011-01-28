Wenger: Almunia must fight for place

The 33-year-old Spaniard has not played since September when he suffered an elbow injury saving a penalty in Arsenal's surprise defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion and then picked up an ankle problem when he was close to full fitness.

Szczesny, 20, and his compatriot Lukasz Fabianski, who now has a shoulder injury, played well in Almunia's absence, with the former in favour after some impressive performances.

Arsenal host Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup fourth-round tie on Sunday with Almunia back in the squad and itching to see some action after being linked with moves away from The Emirates.

"At the moment Wojciech is number one," Wenger told reporters on Friday. "He has done nothing for me to take him out but...in the cups sometimes I rotate the goalkeepers as well.

"Almunia has not played for a long, long time and is any player happy not to play?" said Wenger. "I don't feel any player is happy not to play. I like him as a man and as a player and I've shown that in my decisions and I'm happy that he's here."

"He is under contract and as long as he's at the club we're happy to have him. I like him as a man and as a player and I've shown that in my decisions."