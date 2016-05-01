Wenger anticipated worse from protests

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expected much worse from the fans' protests at another trophy-less campaign for the club.

Supporters held 'Time for Change' banners during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reports suggested only 200 fans took part in the protest at the Emirates Stadium, where Danny Welbeck scored a 59th-minute winner to boost his side's Champions League qualification chances.

Wenger said he anticipated much worse – with fears the entire stadium would be holding the white signs with red writing calling for his dismissal.

"I think I can take that. I am in a public job and I have to live with judgement as long as it is respectful," the Frenchman said.

"Did I think it would be worse? Yes. From what I was told, I thought the whole stadium would be white."

Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996, winning nine major trophies – but the last league title came 12 years ago.

The 66-year-old is unsure how long he will remain at the helm, but Alex Ferguson's 26 years at Manchester United is of no concern.

"I give my best for this club," Wenger said.

"You don't spend so many years at a club – like Sir Alex Ferguson spent 26 – without every minute of your time, you give your whole life for that and try to do as well as possible.

"One target is to keep 100 per cent of people happy. Unfortunately I wasn't able to do that this season."