Wenger: Arsenal can roll on with handbrake off

The comfortable 3-1 win on Monday stopped a run of five consecutive defeats against their London rivals and should fuel the Gunners with belief that they can push Manchester United hard for the title in the second half of the season.

"Two years ago, we were battered by Chelsea, last year we felt we were getting closer and this year at Chelsea and at Manchester United we came out more frustrated because we felt we were in the game and there was no real difference," Wenger told reporters.

"Maybe we played a bit with the handbrake. It was a slow learning process.

"(Cesc) Fabregas said maybe we were playing a bit scared to win. It was a strong word but maybe there was something in there, you didn't see that against Chelsea.

"We have a more mannish dimension to our team that's for sure. We are not bullied any more. People used to say that.

"I feel over the last two years we have matured but this championship is very difficult to predict and we have to prove that we can now be consistent."

Consistency has been Arsenal's problem this season with five defeats already and Wenger is aware that all the doubts could return if they under-perform at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

"It can be a pivotal moment but we have to respond straight away at Wigan in another game that we want to turn up and take points from," he said. "But we know that to beat the big teams at home will definitely have an important impact on the outcome of this league."

Arsenal are two points behind unbeaten United, who play Birmingham City later on Tuesday.

"I'm satisfied that we're in December and we're in touch with United, we are not very far away," Wenger, whose side are in the League Cup semi-finals and sensing a first trophy for more than five years, said.

"I hope that the victory over Chelsea convinces them that they are on the right way and gives them more hunger to improve."