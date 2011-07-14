Wenger blasts 'disrespectful' Xavi

Arsenal rejected bids from Barcelona for the Spanish international last year and the European champions have again been linked with a move for Fabregas this close-season, but Wenger was adamant that he was not looking to cash in on his captain.

"I believe a mutual respect between the clubs should stop this kind of comment," Wenger told The Guardian after his team beat a Malaysia XI 4-0 at the National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"It is very disrespectful and it is not the first time that Xavi has been disrespectful to Arsenal Football Club," he added.

"What is important is that Cesc Fabregas is contracted to Arsenal Football Club. That is a fact. Arsenal want to keep him."

Xavi had earlier told a news conference in Catalunya that former Barcelona trainee Fabregas, who is missing from the ongoing Asia tour with a muscle injury, was desperate to return to the club he left as a 16-year-old in 2003 .

"I spoke to Cesc in Ibiza and he said he was suffering, because he really wants to come," Xavi said.

"It's what he most wants, he's done everything he can to come and wants Arsenal to let him go."