Wenger brands Van Gaal treatment 'disrespectful' amid Mourinho rumours

Arsene Wenger has described the ongoing speculation linking Jose Mourinho with Louis van Gaal's job at Manchester United as "disrespectful" but says he was sorry to see the Portuguese depart Chelsea last week.

Mourinho parted company with the Premier League champions on Thursday after a rocky start to their title defence.

However, the former Real Madrid boss has since been linked with taking over at Old Trafford amid mounting pressure on Van Gaal, whose side have not won in six matches in all competitions.

Asked about the departure of long-term rival Mourinho, Wenger told reporters: "I think a lot has been made of it and there's no need for me to add to it. I don't want anyone to lose their job.

"You know my feelings on that front but it's always sad when people lose their job. I do not want to go into a world of speculation. I have huge respect for Louis van Gaal and what's going on there is disrespectful.

"This guy works in football for 30 years and delivers an unbelievable quality of work and it's disrespectful what's going on there.

"Of course he deserves more time."

Sunday saw Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola confirm his decision to to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, with Carlo Ancelotti his replacement.

Guardiola is a reported target for United and rivals Manchester City but Wenger feels the Spaniard's decision has merely fuelled speculation.

"[I would say] yes, welcome to the competition but I don't like that a manager has come out so early for what they will do," he added.

"It's not good for their own team, or the speculation about managers who are in a little bit of a difficult patch.

"But after, of course, we want the league to be best in world but we want as well to find the right balance. The Premier League wants to be the best in the world but you need 40 to 50 per cent foreign managers but also local managers like Eddie Howe.

"You do not want to kill that, you don't want the Premier League to be exclusively for foreign managers even if I am one. It''s important to have balance because they bring new ideas.

"He is a top quality manager, not so much for what he has won already, because Bayern won before, Barcelona still win today, but the positive attitude he has towards the game.

"The fact he wants his team to play in positive way, I respect that highly."