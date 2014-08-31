Wenger: Campbell going nowhere on loan
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Joel Campbell will not be leaving the club on loan despite plenty of interest in the striker.
The Costa Rica international returned to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new season following a loan spell at Olympiacos - the latest in a series of temporary moves away from Arsenal.
Campbell has also been loaned out to Lorient and Real Betis in recent years but is expected to challenge for a first-team place at Arsenal this season following a strong World Cup with Costa Rica.
While Campbell is yet to start for Arsenal this season, Wenger maintains the 22-year-old will not leave on loan again ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday.
"We have had a lot of offers for Joel and have turned them all down," Wenger is quoted as telling The Sunday People.
"There are plenty of clubs - I don't know exactly how many because I said to my assistants, 'He will not go out on loan'.
"If somebody calls them they don't even tell me any more because, when I say no, it's no.
"But he is definitely a player wanted by many clubs."
