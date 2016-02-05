Wenger: China a major threat to the Premier League

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the financial strength of the Chinese Super League (CSL) could prove to be a problem for the Premier League.

CSL clubs such as Jiangsu Suning, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and China Fortune Hebei have all spent big over the past few weeks, with high-profile names such as Ramires, Jackson Martinez, Alex Teixeira and Gervinho all moving to China.

Friday's €50million transfer of Alex Teixeira in particular raised eyebrows, with Jiangsu beating Liverpool to sign the Brazilian from Shakhtar Donetsk, and Wenger is wary of the CSL's spending power.

"I think the Premier League should be worried about China," he said.

"They seem to have the financial power to lure every player from Europe to China. They have the economic power.

"We don't know if they will continue to do it, because there was a similar rise in Japan a while ago and that has not really continued.

"But there is a very strong political desire in China to become a big player and we have to be worried. Their financial strength could prise some Premier League clubs out of the market.

"There is already a big inflation of transfer fees. The £100m mark will soon be passed."