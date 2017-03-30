Wenger 'clear in his mind' over Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger says he is "very clear in his mind" over what his future holds, but refused to confirm whether that involves extending his stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the season.

The Frenchman's contract expires in June and, although reports suggest he has privately agreed terms on a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger is adamant the situation is "not completely sorted out".

Ahead of Sunday's home game with Manchester City, he said: "I am very clear in my mind. But if I stay two months or two years, my commitment will be exactly the same so the time I spend here does not influence my attitude.

"I have always been very clear in my mind and I will remain like that, but it is a subject that at the moment is not completely sorted out. I have nothing more to add to that.

"We have had enough press conferences about that and at the moment it is not the most important subject at the club."

The debate over whether Wenger should stay has been dividing the Arsenal support for several months, but there has been a recent surge in favour of those who believe the 67-year-old should end his 21-year association with the London club.

Fans protested ahead of the home games with Bayern Munich and Lincoln City, but, despite the rumblings of discontent, Wenger insists the situation is not causing instability at the club.

He added: "No, I believe the priority in life is always to focus on what is important, not to look for excuses.

"At the moment results are not going the way we want, but the priority for us is what happens on the pitch and being professional is focusing on that and not finding excuses.

"It is you [the media] who talks about my future and not me. I don't talk about it a lot."

“It’s about how we respond mentally to a difficult [period] and how much we can focus and stick together” March 30, 2017

Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola has backed Wenger publicly, claiming the former Monaco boss is treated harshly.

Wenger added: "I don't judge, it is a nice statement, but I am not a judge.

"I love competition, I love to perform, I love football and I focus on what is important for me. I am responsible for my behaviour, not others. When I am wrong I stand up, but I do not want to judge people."

Arsenal players, including Alex Iwobi, have joined in the backing for Wenger, but, while appreciative, the three-time Premier League winner has urged everyone at Arsenal to focus on improving a run of one win in five top-flight games.

"It's very nice, but I want the players to focus on their job and their job is to perform," he said.

"Me to help them to perform and help them to develop as players, but for me what matters really is to focus on what is important.

"I believe what is important for a football player is to give absolutely everything to help the club and the team to perform. In difficult periods you see the difference in quality for people and see who can focus on what matters, stick together and focus on this club and its values."