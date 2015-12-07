Wenger confident ahead of Olympiacos clash

Arsene Wenger is optimistic about his side's chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League at the expense of Olympiacos.

The Emirates Stadium side sit third in Group F ahead of Wednesday's trip to Greece and need to win by a two-goal margin in order to reach the next round after their 3-2 home loss back in September.

Wenger's men have made it out of the first round of the competition for the last 15 seasons and he is desperate to make it 16 in a row.

"Personally the record means a lot because it's important for the club and for the players. I want to win and I want to qualify. For me our job is to win the next game and do what is requested," Wenger told the official Arsenal website.

"There is one positive thing for us - we know exactly what we have to do. We know that we have to go for it from the start. So let's do that and hopefully we can get through. We know what is expected and we have studied Olympiacos.

Arsenal recorded a hard-fought win over Sunderland at the weekend without the injured Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin, but Wenger expects a different game against Olympiacos.

"We changed the team completely against Sunderland because we’ve lost the core in midfield of Santi and Francis in the past two weeks and we had to find a new balance," he added.

"We were a bit insecure as well because we had not won last week.

"But I believe Olympiacos will be a different game psychologically, it's clear, we just have to go for it."