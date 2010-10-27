Wenger confident in charismatic Carroll

Speaking ahead of the Gunners' League Cup tie with Newcastle on Wednesday night, the Frenchman hailed the gangly forward, who has been making headlines this week for both good and bad reasons.

Despite scoring his fifth goal of the season against West Ham at the weekend, his achievements on the field have been overshadowed by events off it, with Carroll pleading guilty to common assault after his car was vandalised.

Carroll was given the prestigious Newcastle No.9 shirt at the beginning of the season and is considered a role model to the younger generation.

But, speaking to the Gunners’ official website, Wenger said he was confident that the 21-year-old can overcome his off-field issues and live up to the class which is expected of him.

He said: “On the pitch he has a presence and a charisma. This guy is just scared of nothing and that’s why I believe he has special charisma. It looks like he can [carry the weight on his shoulders].

“You just think there is something there for him from watching from the outside.”

After the Tynesiders impressively overcame Chelsea in the last round of the League Cup, Wenger will be well aware that Arsenal must work hard to avoid an upset as they bid to avoid yet another trophyless campaign.

By Elliott Binks