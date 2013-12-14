Wenger confident over Sagna's Arsenal future

Sagna's contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Wenger is confident the France full-back will extend his stay at the club.

"That (Sagna's contract) could be decided in next two weeks," Wenger said in quotes attributed to The Daily Mirror.

"It looks positive. It would be a great boost, of course."

The 30-year-old has made over 250 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Auxerre in 2007.