Wenger confident over Sagna's Arsenal future
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is hopeful that defender Bacary Sagna's future will be resolved in the coming weeks.
Sagna's contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season.
However, Wenger is confident the France full-back will extend his stay at the club.
"That (Sagna's contract) could be decided in next two weeks," Wenger said in quotes attributed to The Daily Mirror.
"It looks positive. It would be a great boost, of course."
The 30-year-old has made over 250 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Auxerre in 2007.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.