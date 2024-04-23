Exclusive: Arsenal legend Robert Pires reveals how Thierry Henry REFUSED to lose during Invincible run

By Mark White
published

20 years ago, Arsenal went unbeaten for 49 games - now Robert Pires tells FFT how Thierry Henry ensured the feat

Arsenal star Thierry Henry
Arsenal legend Robert Pires has lifted the lid on what it was like to play with Thierry Henry – and just what a nightmare the forward was when he lost.

This month marks 20 years since the Gunners secured their last title at the home of bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before embarking on an Invincible season in the Premier League. Henry scored 30 goals during that campaign, in what has gone down as one of the greatest individual seasons of any player in English football.

