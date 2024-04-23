Exclusive: Arsenal legend Robert Pires reveals how Thierry Henry REFUSED to lose during Invincible run
20 years ago, Arsenal went unbeaten for 49 games - now Robert Pires tells FFT how Thierry Henry ensured the feat
Arsenal legend Robert Pires has lifted the lid on what it was like to play with Thierry Henry – and just what a nightmare the forward was when he lost.
This month marks 20 years since the Gunners secured their last title at the home of bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before embarking on an Invincible season in the Premier League. Henry scored 30 goals during that campaign, in what has gone down as one of the greatest individual seasons of any player in English football.
Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo about the season as a whole, team-mate of club and country Pires has revealed exactly what it was like to share a pitch with Henry, who he claims “didn't accept” losing.
“It was so fun playing with Thierry around that time,” says Pires. “But he was a winner and he didn’t accept when he’d lost. “He’s really competitive and not just in games – training sessions were the same. He’d never accept being on a losing side.”
Ultimately, Arsenal managed to remain 49 games unbeaten. A lot of that was down to Henry's goals – but Pires suggests that his attitude had as much to do with the run as anything.
“I think that’s why we stayed unbeaten so long,” the Frenchman jokes. “Thierry was too competitive!”
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal have agreed a move for Joshua Kimmich, as per an incredible report.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ousmane Diomande has apparently chosen Arsenal over Chelsea, while Joao Gomes is an option, too. Joshua Zirkzee is also said to be an option, Evan Ferguson has been tracked and Evanilson is being monitored by both the Gunners and Newcastle.
Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, has claimed he wishes to help with the Ukrainian war effort.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.