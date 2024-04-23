Arsenal to ditch their badge, in dramatic kit redesign

Arsenal are set to change their iconic badge for next season's shirts.

The Gunners have had the same consistent cannon logo since 2002/03, when a redesign saw their insignia streamlined into something more modern. The re-working was controversial at the time, with Arsenal flipping the gun from facing west to east, while many of the old badge's features were removed, such as the club's motto, ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit,’ meaning ‘Victory through harmony’.

As other clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan embrace stripped-down crests in the modern age, it would seem Arsenal are moving in this direction, too, looking to follow recent seasons' trend of just incorporating the cannon on their shirts next term.

Juventus are one such club to use a more stripped back logo (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Now, the north Londoners are said to be replacing the cannon for their kits next season, as per The Athletic, following positive reactions to the logo being used on recent shirts.

Since 2021/22, the cannon has adorned one shirt of the three released at the start of the season. For 2021/22 and 2022/23, it was the away strip that carried the logo, with this campaign's chosen shirt being the third top, in line with Adidas stripping back the badge of other elite sides including Manchester United and Bayern Munich on all their third jerseys.

The cannon is similar to the one that used to adorn Arsenal shirts between the 1960s and 1991 before the old crest was introduced.

The Arsenal 2024/25 home kit has been leaked (Image credit: X)

Between 1936 and 1949, the north Londoners' logo was an art deco-style ‘A’ and ‘C’ with a football in the centre.

Until the 1960s, the badge was only used for high-profile games.

