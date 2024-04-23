Arsenal to ditch their badge, in dramatic kit redesign

By Mark White
published

Arsenal's iconic badge won't be on the shirts next season, in the biggest revolution for a generation

An Arsenal badge on a shirt inside the Arsenal dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on March 31, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Arsenal are changing their badge next season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to change their iconic badge for next season's shirts.

The Gunners have had the same consistent cannon logo since 2002/03, when a redesign saw their insignia streamlined into something more modern. The re-working was controversial at the time, with Arsenal flipping the gun from facing west to east, while many of the old badge's features were removed, such as the club's motto, ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit,’ meaning ‘Victory through harmony’.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023.