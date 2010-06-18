Wenger confirms new signing imminent

The Gunners' manager has expressed his interest in strengthening Arsenal’s defence and is keen on finding a centre-half to partner Thomas Vermaelen.

Wenger is currently at the World Cup, dividing his time in South Africa between scouting players and working as a commentator for French television.

Speaking to the club’s official website Wenger said: “We are not close [to signing anyone] at the moment, but there will be something happening before the end of the World Cup – certainly on the defensive side.”

The Emirates Stadium outfit have been strongly linked with centre-back Laurent Koscielny, who currently plays for French side Lorient.

Defender Koscielny, who also still has the opportunity to play for Poland due to the nationality of his parents despite being born in France, is highly rated due to his recent performances in Ligue 1.

Centre-back Philippe Senderos has already left to join Fulham, while the contracts of Sol Campbell, William Gallas and Mikael Silvestre all expire at the end of the month.

With this Wenger looks to be preparing for their departures with imminent new arrivals at the back and has also been linked with a move for Werder Bremen's Per Mertesacker in recent times.

The Arsenal chief has already shown concern over the Gunners' back four, claiming that the team's "average" defensive performances proved pivotal in their recent season that ended without silverware.

By Nick Poyser

