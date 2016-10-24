Wenger contract not a priority for Arsenal

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick says a new contract for manager Arsene Wenger is not the club's priority.

Wenger has been in charge of the Gunners since 1996 but there are question marks over his future, with the 67-year-old in the final year of his deal.

Keswick has insisted the club are fully committed to keeping Wenger but has stressed the focus is on continuing their strong start to the season.

Speaking at Arsenal's AGM on Monday, he said: "We all recognise the fantastic contribution Arsene has made to the club in last 20 years. We are confident about his ability to take us forward.

"We will sit down and discuss the future at the appropriate time but our focus is on maintaining the current run and competing for trophies."

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke praised Wenger's impact over the Frenchman's 20 years in charge and is encouraged over the team's chances of challenging for silverware.

"We have a great club and are very excited about this season," he said, addressing Wenger. "We know we will compete for trophies and always have and would like nothing better than to see you win the championship this year.

"You should be proud of the last 20 years."