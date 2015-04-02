Wenger coy over Wilshere's return

Midfielder Wilshere has not featured for the London club since February due to an ankle injury, but scored the opening goal in a 4-0 friendly win over Brenford on Tuesday.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Wenger was giving nothing away when asked if the England international will play any part against Brendan Rodgers' side at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal manager said: "I don't know whether he will be involved yet."

Striker Welbeck damaged his knee in England's 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Luthania last Friday and missed the 1-1 friendly draw with Italy in Turin.

Wenger revealed that the former Manchester United man could be fit to face Brendan Rodgers' men, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) will play no part despite return to training.

Mikel Arteta, Mathieu Debuchy and Abou Diaby also played against Brentford this week, but may have to wait for their first-team comebacks.