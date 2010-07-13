Wenger: Eduardo going nowhere

The Gunners' striker has scored just six league goals in 41 appearances for the Emirates Stadium outfit, with the Brazilian-born frontman's progress halted abruptly in February 2008 after breaking a leg and dislocating an ankle during a match against Birmingham City.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man has struggled to rediscover his form for Arsenal since, with a succession of minor injuries hampering his comeback.

And with Wenger having already brought in Bordeaux forward Marouane Chamakh this summer, reports have claimed that Eduardo could be on his way out of the Gunners' door, freeing up funds to recruit an additional goal-getter.

However, the Arsenal boss has insisted that the striker - who has scored 18 goals in 29 games for Croatia - still has a big part to play in North London.

"Eduardo is an Arsenal player and I am expecting a lot from him this season," Wenger told Sportske Novosti.

"He had a terrible injury - he went through hell - but I think his workrate is fantastic and his determination, which is exceptional, will be of great use to Arsenal."

