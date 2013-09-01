Wenger frustrated with transfer market

The Arsenal manager has come under heavy fire for failing to make any high-profile additions with 20-year-old Yaya Sanogo and former player Mathieu Flamini the only ones to join the ranks.

And as his opportunities to complete that desired big move slip away, Wenger has complained about how the market works and insisted that the window should close before the start of the season.

The Frenchman also hinted he could be happy with his squad, pointing out the talent that exists at the Emirates Stadium and his wariness over replacing players who are in form.

"I have a good experience of the game. I have played over 900 games here, but I don't deny that the transfer market is a problem for me," he said.

"It conflicts with the competition when that competition has already started.

"People have been brainwashed. People don't question any more if players are better than the ones you already have.

"(Aaron) Ramsey is 22 and (Jack) Wilshere is 21, so that means they can only get better, when you have players like that you know that for the next five or six years you have real quality.

"People just want more and more (players). It is consumerism at any cost."