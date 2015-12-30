Wenger hails 'complete athlete' Ozil

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes "complete athlete" Mesut Ozil has grown in stature this season.

Ozil has been instrumental in the Gunners' rise to the top of the Premier League, claiming his 16th assist and third goal of the campaign in a 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Monday.

And while the Germany playmaker has not always flourished at the Emirates Stadium following his move from Real Madrid in 2013, Wenger is delighted with the form of the ex-Schalke and Werder Bremen man.

"I think he plays in a position that suits him well," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"He plays in a style of football that suits him well. He is, today, maybe … in a more comfortable psychological position because he's accepted and not so much questioned than he was in the years before.

"This season he was not stopped by injuries and I believe that he arrives at an age - 27 - that you think 'it's time for me to really be efficient in every single game, and I want to enjoy every single game'.

"When he was injured for a long period he worked very hard physically. He is a complete athlete. I also believe he has grown in stature and takes responsibilities, leadership in the team and on that front he has improved tremendously and looks determined to lead the team compared to when he arrived."

Arsenal are at home to struggling Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.