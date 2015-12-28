Wenger hails consistency of record-breaker Cech

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hailed the consistency of goalkeeper Petr Cech after he broke the all-time record for clean sheets in the Premier League on Monday.

Former Chelsea star Cech kept his 170th shut out as Arsenal cruised to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Cech was able to enjoy a comfortable evening en route to the landmark - which was previously set by David James - with goals from Gabriel and Mesut Ozil sending Arsenal to the summit.

Afterwards Wenger told a post-match media conference: It's a remarkable achievement.

"People don't realise how much hard work, focus and consistency is behind that in his attitude.

"Consistency is the most difficult achievement for somebody."

Former England keeper James past on his well wishes, as he posted on Twitter: "Congratulations @PetrCech Premier League clean sheet record holder. Plenty more to come! What a guy!"