Wenger to hand Elneny chance to impress against Hull

Arsene Wenger is ready to hand Mohamed Elneny the chance to prove himself when Arsenal take on Hull City on Saturday.

The Egypt international made his debut in the FA Cup victory over Burnley but has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League.

Wenger has passed the former Basel midfielder fit for the fifth-round clash at Emirates Stadium and believes he is now ready to show he has fully adapted to the demands of playing for the Gunners.

"Elneny is fit. He is one of the players who could get a run [out] there," he told Arsenal player. "He's mobile, he's a very good player.

"He's adapting at the moment and I think he's there now. We'll certainly see him against Hull. He has a chance to start."

Wenger ruled Gabriel Paulista out of the game as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, but there was better news for fellow centre-back Laurent Koscielny.

"Koscielny is doing well," Wenger said. "He has a test this morning and he looks positive."