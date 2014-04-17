Wenger hopeful Ozil will feature at Hull

The Germany international has not featured for Wenger's men since last month's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena due to a hamstring injury.

However, the 25-year-old could return at the KC Stadium on Sunday and give Arsenal a boost in the quest to finish fourth in the Premier League and win the FA Cup this season.

Mathieu Flamini will definitely return this weekend following suspension and Wenger could also have Nacho Monreal available, but Kieran Gibbs looks set to miss out.

"It's good to have him (Ozil) back because we had so many offensive players out," said the Frenchman.

"He always gives you opportunities to score and I have to test him physically (on Friday) and Saturday to see if he can travel.

"We have Flamini available as well, (but) I think Gibbs will be out for the weekend.

"But Monreal is possibly available."

Arsenal have never lost at the KC Stadium in their previous two visits and will hope to maintain that record to stay ahead of Everton in the race for the final Champions League place.