Wenger insists Arsenal are ready for Diego Costa battle

Arsene Wenger expects Chelsea striker Diego Costa to make life difficult for the Arsenal defenders when they go face-to-face on Sunday, but is confident his men will be up for the task.

The Spain international was at the heart of a brawl which ended in a red card for Gabriel during the reverse fixture back in September 2015, and his physical playing style has seen him make headlines on more than one occasion.

Wenger expects another battling display from Diego Costa, who was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct in the aftermath of Chelsea's 2-0 win over Arsenal, on Sunday, but has urged his men to keep calm and maintain their strong disciplinary record.

"We have to be prepared for a battle because Costa gives you a fight," Wenger said.

"After that, it's down to the referee.

"We are convinced that our points and our record are linked to our discipline.

"On the day we suffered because we were a bit unlucky with the decision of the referee.

"I believe we have a very strong record on the disciplinary front in the Premier League and we want to maintain it."