Wenger insists Arsenal will not panic buy

The return of Mathieu Flamini to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday marked only the second signing Wenger has made since the end of last season amid calls from supporters for the Frenchman to spend big as the transfer window prepares to close on Monday.

With Arsenal set to take their place in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the 16th successive season, concerns have been raised that Arsenal may not have strength in depth to compete in four competitions.

However, Wenger remains optimistic there will be new faces at the club, but insisted they would be the right players rather than panic buys to placate the fans.

"I am confident (of bringing players in)," he said ahead of Arsenal's Premier League derby with Tottenham on Sunday. "We will not panic buy, that is for sure. It is not my strength to panic.

"The players we have here know how he want to play. That is important. I don't think that prices are linked with (the) quality of players.

"It has a negative impact when you lose your best players. We have gone through that consistently."

One man Arsenal fans expected to be leaving the club was Nicklas Bendtner, but Wenger has admitted the Denmark international is still a part of his plans.

Bendtner has spent time on loan at Juventus and Sunderland over the past two seasons and has been linked with moves to Hull City and Crystal Palace in the past week.

The 25-year-old striker, though, appears set for another chance at Arsenal.

"The chance for him to leave now is very small," the Frenchman added. "If he comes back well and gets fit, I will use him"