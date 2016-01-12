Wenger: Klopp is great, but different

Arsene Wenger is looking forward to locking horns with "great manager" Jurgen Klopp when his Arsenal side visits Liverpool on Wednesday.

Wenger edges the German in previous meetings, having taken on Klopp five times when he was in-charge at Borussia Dortmund, with three wins compared to Klopp's one.

Despite his superior record, Wenger said Klopp deserved great recognition for his work with Dortmund - having lead the club to two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal triumph and a Champions League final in 2012-13.

Wenger said Klopp had made a good start to life at Liverpool and praised the German's style.

"I think he is a great manager but we have different styles," he said.

"You have to respect that and you can only be successful by [having] your own style and personality, and everybody has a different personality.

"But I think he's done very well in the job and he has an opportunity to integrate a big club. That is where people will assess that later.

"You have to play with your style and what you believe is strong. He is a great manager and he will do that.

"We know that Liverpool will be absolutely up for it, we will be up for it.

"It is down to us to be very strong in the challenges to make sure that doesn't happen."