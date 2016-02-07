Wenger: Leicester clash is must-win for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger acknowledged that next Sunday's clash at home to Premier League leaders Leicester City is a "must-win" for his title-chasing team.

The Gunners won for the first time in five league matches by beating AFC Bournemouth 2-0 on Sunday thanks to first-half goals from Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

That result put Arsenal above Manchester City and into third in the Premier League, but they still trail Leicester by five points.

Wenger knows the importance of the game as part of a crucial weekend that will also see second-placed Tottenham take on title rivals City.

"It is another must-win game," Wenger told Sky Sports. "We play at home, we will have our fans behind us and of course we are playing now against one of the favourites for the Premier League.

"We of course look at their strong points to make a strong defensive performance against them. We have to prepare now."

When asked who should be considered favourites to win the match, Wenger replied: "Favourites do not have great meaning.

"The only thing you can say is it is a big game, a very important one for the Premiership as well. It is a very big weekend for the Premiership because of the big games next week so let's prepare and win it.

"Leicester have made a big impression in the last week after their results. They suddenly become the favourite in the Premier League and it makes our game big."