Wenger: Logical to stop Debuchy joining United

Arsene Wenger believes his decision not to loan right-back Mathieu Debuchy to Manchester United was "logical".

France international Debuchy is spending the remainder of the season in his homeland with Bordeaux having fallen behind Hector Bellerin in the pecking order at Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old this week said he was "annoyed" with Wenger for blocking a potential switch to United during the transfer window, but the Arsenal manager failed to see his grounds for irritation.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie against Hull City, he said: "I hope that's not surprising to you [that the move was blocked].

"If Man United wants to buy a player... you don't loan players to clubs who have resources, not to direct rivals."

"There's nothing shocking in that. I stand up for that.

"I was surprised by their move. I can understand it, but I find it logical [that I said no]."

Debuchy joined Arsenal from Newcastle United before the 2014-15 season, but injury struggles have played a part in restricting him to 22 first-team appearances.