Wenger plays down Wanyama links

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down rumours the club are interested in a move for Southampton's Victor Wanyama.

Kenya international Wanyama has impressed since joining the south-coast club from Celtic in 2013, and has often been linked with a switch away from St Mary's Stadium.

Media reports on Friday claimed that the midfielder had become a "top priority" for Arsenal, but Wenger scotched such talk in a news conference ahead of the weekend's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.

"I rate the player but we are not on the case," he said.

"We will see what is there [in January]. We have a whole December to go first."

The rumours surrounding Wanyama come at a time that has seen Arsenal ravaged by injuries, with the likes of Mikel Arteta, Santi Cazorla, Francis Coquelin, Tomas Rosicky, Jack Wilshere and Alexis Sanchez all sidelined.

Wenger confirmed that both Arteta and Sanchez would miss Sunday's trip to Villa Park, while also declaring that no other injured players would return before Christmas.