Wenger pleased with Arsenal workout

A hat-trick from Olivier Giroud, two from Chuba Akpom, and a goal apiece from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ignasi Miquel completed a comfortable outing for the Premier League club.

And manager Wenger believes his side can take many positives from the run-out ahead of the new campaign.

"It was a good game played with good pace and a good spirit," he said. "For us of course it was good preparation for the season.

"We played at a good pace and overall it was a very positive night.

"We learned first of all to play at a high pace, because it was a pacy game.

"We learned to suffer physically because we had two hard sessions yesterday and we practised today.

"The conditions and the climate are difficult for us so we had to learn to suffer a little bit and keep our concentration to keep the level of our game high."