Wenger rules out Arsenal move for Quintero

The FA Cup winners have been one of the busier sides during the close-season, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mathieu Debuchy, David Ospina and Calum Chambers having arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports emerged this week suggesting that Colombia international Quintero could be the latest addition to Arsenal's squad, but Wenger scoffed at those rumours.

​The Frenchman did, however, admit that further signings are on the agenda this month.

"That [move for Quintero] is wrong," he said at a news conference ahead of this weekend's Emirates Cup.

"I think August 15 to 30 will be busy again. I'm very happy [with our business] and I'm still open to doing more."

Wenger also confirmed that Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell is in his first-team plans for the coming season.

The 22-year-old is thought to be attracting interest from Milan after impressing for his country at the World Cup, but Wenger revealed that he may play against Benfica in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

"Yes, Joel Campbell is part of my plans," he added. "He might play tomorrow against Benfica."

Wenger also stated that goalkeeper Ospina will not feature due to a thigh problem, while also reiterating that Thomas Vermaelen - who will also miss out through injury - could leave the club.