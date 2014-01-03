Wenger rules out January bid for Berbatov

The striker, formerly of Tottenham and Manchester United, has been linked with Arsenal in recent days and mooted as a possible short-term solution to bolster Wenger's attacking options as the Premier League leaders bid to remain at the top of the table.

However, despite recent injuries to Olivier Giroud and Nicklas Bendtner, Berbatov is not a transfer target for the Emirates Stadium club.

"Berbatov is a not a name we have considered at the moment," said Wenger in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round showdown with Arsenal's bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

Berbatov, 32, has scored four goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season as Fulham battle for survival at the opposite end of the table.

The former Bulgaria international's future at Craven Cottage has been the subject of much debate over recent months, but the arrival of Rene Meulensteen as head coach has sparked a change in fortunes with Berbatov netting in his side's last three games.