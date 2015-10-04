Wenger sad to see 'quality manager' Rodgers sacked

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed his sadness at Liverpool's decision to sack manager Brendan Rodgers.

Having been in charge for more than three years, the Northern Irishman was given his marching orders after the 1-1 Merseyside derby draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Wenger was asked about Rodgers' axing after his own side had recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United and he expressed disappointment at the Anfield club's decision.

"I am always sad when this happens because I think Rodgers is a quality manager," said the Frenchman.

"He was very unlucky not to win the Premier League. He was the closest to the championship of all their managers who have been working for the club.

"But that is the way it goes now and I wish him good luck. I am sure he will find a job again."

Ex-Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Borussia Dortmund head coach Jurgen Klopp are the early favourites to replace Rodgers.