Wenger speaks out on impending Ramsey exit to Juventus

The Wales international signed a pre-contract agreement with the Italian champions last week and will join the Turin club as a free agent at the end of the season.

“It will be an interesting move for Ramsey, he’s a player with great drive going forward,” Wenger said.

“His main quality is that he can give the final ball, but he makes many interesting runs from deep.

“You don’t find many players today who can make midfield runs off the ball. He will be an interesting addition, but a loss as well for Arsenal.”

The 28-year-old has scored 61 goals in 357 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Cardiff City in July 2008.