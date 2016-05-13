Wenger unsure of Arsenal future beyond contract

Arsene Wenger was non-committal on plans to extend his contract, with the Arsenal manager insisting talks will not take place until the end of the next season.

Wenger - out of contract at the conclusion of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign - has come under fire from sections of Arsenal's supporters following another unsuccessful title challenge.

Arsenal's wait for a first Premier League trophy since 2004 continued as Leicester City stunned the world to claim the title, with the Londoners 12 points off the pace in third.

Fan frustration has since risen to an all-time high in Wenger's 20-year tenure and the 66-year-old Frenchman gave no indication that he could prolong his stay beyond 2017.

"I will wait very late, yes," Wenger said having already dismissed talks of a contract extension. "Does that mean no talks with the club next season? Exactly.

"It's not about me, it's about the club. My role is just to serve the club as well as I can and after see where I stand and where the club is.

"I have to forget about myself even if people who want to create unrest won't. I will continue to give my absolute best to do well next season and then after that, we'll see. Have I decided what I will do privately? No.

"I extended my contract in a period that was vital for the club and after that I will see where I am personally and where the club stands at the end of my contract."

Arsenal close out the season at home to relegated Aston Villa on Sunday.