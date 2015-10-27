Wenger urges Campbell to step up

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger challenged striker Joel Campbell to show he has the quality to get more game time.

The Costa Rica international is set to be handed a rare start in his side's League Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Campbell is yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, with only limited game time in the cups.

Wenger praised Campbell but said he wanted to see the 23-year-old take his chance.

"I like Joel Campbell very much for two reasons," Wenger said.

"One is that he has outstanding individual quality, but he is also a team player. He works very hard for the team.

"I'm convinced he will get a chance here and that he will take it. He has another opportunity against Sheffield Wednesday and I’m hopeful that he will show that he has the quality to play for Arsenal."

Wenger is likely to play an under-strength team against the Championship side at Hillsborough.

The Frenchman said it was an opportunity for his fringe players to impress.

"We want the players who come in to the team to show they are able to make the squad successful, and do absolutely everything to help us win," Wenger said.

"That's the job of a footballer. When you get the chance, you have to be ready."