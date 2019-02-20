Wenger “would be great as Chelsea manager”, says Seaman

The Italian boss' position is under pressure after a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Monday followed heavy Premier League losses to Manchester City and Bournemouth in recent weeks.

Wenger is currently out of work after ending his 22-year spell at Arsenal last summer and Seaman, who spent six of those years working under the Frenchman, thinks he could have a positive impact at Stamford Bridge - despite admitting that it is an unlikely scenario.

“Arsene always said he wouldn’t come back to the Premier League because of his love for Arsenal, that he wouldn’t feel right competing against Arsenal,” Seaman told talkSPORT.

“But obviously time’s a healer and he could think, ‘I want to go back there and prove a few people wrong’.

“For me, Arsene got a lot of criticism that wasn’t deserved over his last few years at Arsenal.

“It looks like there could be a vacancy at Chelsea quite soon, depending on their next three games which are three big games for Chelsea.

“He’d be great there, I think. He’d be great anywhere, he’s a fantastic manager.

“I would love to see him back, but I don’t think it would happen.”