Wenger would consider 'special' signing

The Premier League leaders secured arguably the biggest capture of the close-season in England when they paid a reported £42.5million to bring Germany international Mesut Ozil to the club from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Ozil and Olivier Giroud have since produced a series of impressive performances this season, helping the club to set the title pace as they head into 2014.

Arsenal have been light on options in the forward department, and Wenger has been linked with moves for Real's Karim Benzema and Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa in recent weeks.

However, while the Frenchman confirmed that he could be tempted if the right calibre of player became available in the coming window, he ruled out a fresh approach for Liverpool's Luis Suarez, who was a target before the start of the campaign.

"I don't know if we will do anything. We are on alert and if something special comes up we will not turn it down," he said.

"We are not desperate because we have a big depth in the squad, we have shown that. The midfield at West Ham and Newcastle United was completely different. We changed three players and had a very strong team.

"There won't be any approach (for Suarez). He has signed a new contract. (Nicklas) Bendtner is back, (Lukas) Podolski is back."