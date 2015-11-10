Wenger would not return to England if sacked by Arsenal

Arsene Wenger would not manage in England again if he were to be sacked by Arsenal.

The Frenchman is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League having been in charge of Arsenal since 1996 and has won three league titles and six FA Cups in that time.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League - level with leaders Manchester City - 12 games into the season but are facing elimination from the Champions League after taking only three points from four group games.

Asked about his future in an interview with L'Equipe, Wenger - whose contract expires at the end of the 2016-17 season - said: "If, tomorrow morning, I am told, 'goodbye and thank you' by Arsenal, I cannot promise you that I will not look to continue to work, to live my passion.

"But, without a doubt, not in England.

"What is for certain is that my attachment to Arsenal will remain until the end of my days.

"I've had moments where I could have broken that [and taken other offers], but I have always refused them. I do not see how, today, I could have a managerial career elsewhere."