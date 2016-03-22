Werder Bremen appeal three-game ban for Djilobodji

Werder Bremen have appealed the three-game ban handed to Papy Djilobodji for unsportsmanlike conduct after making a throat-slitting gesture in the 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, on loan at Werder from Chelsea, made the signal at a grounded Pablo de Blasis after battling for possession with the attacker during the Bundesliga clash, something the German Football Association (DFB) took a dim view of.

However, Werder refuse to accept the DFB's decision and have appealed the centre-back's suspension.

"Werder have been told by the DFB that Papy Djilobodji has been handed a three-match ban. Werder do not agree with this decision and have decided to appeal the decision," a statement on the Bremen website read.

"Papy Djilobodji has been accused of unsportsmanlike conduct. The disciplinary board have made the decision in accordance with the ban they gave to Deniz Naki in 2009."

Former St. Pauli man Naki was sanctioned back in 2009 for a similar gesture toward Hansa Rostock fans, but Bremen CEO Thomas Eichin believes there are significant differences between both cases.

"We maintain that the ruling of a three-match ban is unjustifiable," Eichin commented.

"Above all, we believe that, under the circumstances, the severity and the wrongdoing in this case was lesser than that of the Naki case."

Djilobodji is already due to serve a one-match ban after collecting five yellow cards this season.