Werder Bremen confirm talks over Chelsea's Djilobodji

Werder Bremen have confirmed they are in talks to bring Papy Djilobodji to the Bundesliga and end his nightmare Chelsea spell.

The Senegal international has made just one appearance for the Premier League champions since joining from Nantes, when he came on as a 93rd-minute substitute in the 4-1 League Cup win over Walsall in September.

Djilobodji had been linked with a return to Ligue 1 with Marseille, while Stuttgart and Espanyol have also been rumoured admirers, but Werder sporting director Thomas Eichin has confirmed talks are underway.

"We are in talks with Chelsea," he said to Kreiszeitung Syke.

It is claimed in German reports that Chelsea will only sanction a loan deal to Viktor Skrypnyk's side, who will pay a €400,000 fee.

Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho stated earlier this season that Djilobodji was not his first-choice target during the previous transfer window.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a loan move to Besiktas late last month, though a deal never materialised.