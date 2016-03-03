'We're a crappy team' - Sirigu laughs off PSG criticism

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu has dismissed criticism of the French champions' recent displays - sarcastically suggesting they are now a "crappy team".

Laurent Blanc's side saw their 36-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1 come to an end against Lyon on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG sit 23 points clear at the top of the league and bounced back from their loss at Lyon to beat Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Wednesday.

With Coupe de la Ligue and Champions League hopes also on track, Sirigu mocked suggestions of a dip in form.

"We must ask questions because up to now we have really shown that we were a crappy team," the Italian jokingly told reporters.

"We will finish the championship with 37 matches [without losing] instead of 38."

PSG already have their Coupe de la Ligue final place booked and boast a 2-1 lead over Chelsea in their last-16 Champions League tie.

"What would be difficult is if we finished the season without winning anything," Sirigu added.

"But I think we will win the league at least, unless we lose all our matches and Monaco win all theirs. We must take things positively.

"Losing a game, sometimes it feels good. It makes you think, makes you want to bounce back."