We're going to war - Henry culls squad as Monaco prepare for relegation scrap

Thierry Henry says the list of players he will leave out for Monaco's crunch clash at Dijon is too long to mention as he seeks to only select those who are up for a relegation fight.

On the back of a five-match winless run in Ligue 1, Monaco sit second from bottom in the table, a place and two points behind Saturday's opponents.

Following Tuesday's Coupe de France defeat at home to second-tier Metz, Henry insisted he was more concerned about the top-flight status of his club than his own future as speculation begins to mount surrounding his position at Stade Louis II.

And, in a media conference on Thursday, Henry suggested anyone approaching games with a selfish attitude would no longer be considered to help the cause.

"You have to see. There were not too many people in training yesterday. We'll see today," Henry said.

"It's important to see the reaction at Dijon. We are in a critical situation - unfortunately, that has not changed.

"We tightened up the group. At some point, you need guys who want to save the club, who don't think about themselves. We're sorting it out. We're going to war."

When asked which players would be left out, Henry replied: "You're going to see the team. There are too many names."