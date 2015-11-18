We're playing better every day, insists Morata

Alvaro Morata feels Juventus are beginning to hit their stride after a sticky start to the Serie A season, setting them up nicely for Saturday’s clash with AC Milan.

The reigning champions occupy seventh place in the table, nine points off the pace being set by leaders Fiorentina and Inter.

However, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have lost just once in their last six league outings and a home win over Milan will see them leapfrog their opponents in the standings.

"We want to win it [against Milan] to go ahead of them in the table," Morata told JTV.

"We haven't started in the best way, but it's not been easy after changing so many players.

"Now we know each other more and we're playing better every day. We're still hungry for wins and we want to return to our place, which must be at the top of the League.

"This year our rivals have improved, they've reinforced and the league is very difficult. There are at least four or five teams who can compete for the Scudetto.”

While shaky in domestic action, Juventus have been impressive in Europe. They are unbeaten after four games in Group D of the Champions League, leaving them on the brink of a place in the next round of the competition.

They next face Manchester City at home with the chance to do the double over their opponents. Morata scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 triumph on English soil back in September.

"So far we've done even better than last year, because at this point we weren't so close to qualifying. Now we have two important games, and we have to win,” the Spain international added.

"City will be a great night, as it always is when the Champions League comes to Juventus Stadium. We'll play against one of the strongest teams in Europe and we'll give everything to win."