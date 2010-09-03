Wernbloom double seals Sweden success

Sweden went ahead six minutes after the break when Wernbloom headed home from close range after a great cross from the right by second-half sub Sebastian Larsson.

The Swedes were allowed more space as Hungary pressed in search of an equaliser and Wernbloom added his second from close range after a Kim Kallstrom corner in the 73rd minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who quit international soccer last year after Sweden's failure to qualify for the World Cup before making a U-turn last month, had the best chances before half-time but Ola Toivonen and Johan Elmander also should have scored.

Overall, though, the victory was well earned in new coach Erik Hamren's first competitive game in charge for Sweden.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums