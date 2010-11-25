Werner to take over as Liverpool chairman

NESV took control of Liverpool last month after a legal battle with the unpopular former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett, who left as the north-west England club endured one of its worst starts to a season in more than 50 years.

Liverpool are now just nine points off the top spot and Broughton said Werner and NESV owner John W Henry had made an inpressive start.

"I want to pay tribute to Martin Broughton and the magnificent job he has done for Liverpool FC," said Henry.

"He was appointed in difficult circumstances and faced challenging times yet he always focussed on doing what was in the best long-term interests of the club. It has been a pleasure for us to work with Martin and we wish him well in all that he does in the future.



"I am delighted that Tom has agreed to take over as chairman. It is a crucial role as we move forward and no-one is better placed than Tom to take up the reins and help provide leadership and vision in the coming years."



Tom Werner, Chairman of NESV and the new Chairman of Liverpool FC, said:

"It is a great honour to be taking over from Martin as chairman of this great Club. We have a tremendous foundation to build on for this season and the long-term.



"Our goal is to work tirelessly for our supporters and deliver the best conditions for a winning team and silverware in the trophy room."



Martin Broughton, outgoing Chairman of Liverpool FC, added:



"This has been one of the most memorable experiences of my working life and I'm proud to have played my part in helping to secure the future of this wonderful club.



"It was always my intention to stand down once the sale was completed and I'm happy that Liverpool FC is now in good hands. Everyone associated with the club can look forward to an exciting future with the right owners and the club on a secure financial footing. I've been impressed with the way that NESV have already approached the job ahead and both John and Tom are winners who want to see the club competing again at the top of European football.



"I also want to say a big thank you to the Liverpool fans for all their support during the past seven months. This is a very special place with fantastic supporters and through a difficult time they always kept faith in what we were trying to do. I've grown to love the club and it's been a privilege for me to have been here."