West Brom 0-1 Chelsea: Blues claim title with late Batshuayi winner

For most of this match if looked like the Blues would need to wait until at least Sunday to re-claim their top-flight crown, but super sub Batshuayi scrambled off the bench to net only his second Premier League goal of the season.

Before this game the 23-year-old Frenchman had only mustered 109 top-flight minutes in 17 appearances this season, but made sure he will be remembered for more than mere cameos by scoring the goal that brings a season of Chelsea dominance to a worthy close.

OPTA FACT Only Manchester United (13) have won more Premier League titles than Chelsea (5)

The Blues huffed and puffed on the night, but were rewarded for their persistence by scoring with their 23rd shot of the match as Batshuayi finished off from Cesar Azpilicueta's cutback. Interestingly, thisis the third season in a row that a Belgian had scored the title-winning goal.

For most of the night they were frustrated: in the second half, Eden Hazard saw a deflected cross agonisingly saved off the line after he'd rounded Ben Foster and put in a menacing ball which hit two players before being stopped by substitute Claudio Yacob.

But all's well that ended well, and Chelsea are top-flight champions for the sixth time in their history.

