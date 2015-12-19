West Brom 1 AFC Bournemouth 2: Daniels penalty downs Pulis' nine men

Charlie Daniels' late penalty gave AFC Bournemouth a third successive Premier League win as Eddie Howe's side defeated nine-man West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

With three minutes to go, Darren Fletcher tangled with Dan Gosling on the edge of the penalty area and Daniels sent Boaz Myhill the wrong way from the spot.

James McClean, who made headlines after describing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as "a bit of an idiot" this week, was sent off 10 minutes before half-time for an ugly late hack on Adam Smith.

The winger flew into a reckless tackle after he had been dispossessed by the Bournemouth man, who then opened the scoring early in the second half.

It looked as though the hosts had salvaged a point with Gareth McAuley's header 11 minutes from time.

But there was to be late drama as Daniels smashed in his spot-kick, before Salomon Rondon was also given his marching orders in stoppage time for clashing with Gosling.

Howe made a late change to his team with Glenn Murray replacing Josh King after the striker felt a problem with his hamstring in the warm-up.

Bournemouth were full of confidence after successive wins against Manchester United and Chelsea and they almost took the lead after just two minutes when Junior Stanislas, who scored direct from a corner against United, stung Myhill's palms with a rasping 20-yard effort.

James Morrison then went close to scoring a goal of the season contender, unleashing a 25-yard volley that swerved just wide, before Murray and Daniels had shots deflected off target.

McClean, who was warned by his manager Tony Pulis about his discipline after he was lucky not to be sent off for a rash challenge on Mousa Dembele two weeks ago, then saw red for a wild hack on Smith 10 minutes before the break.

Bournemouth were dominating possession and Matt Ritchie should have scored the opening goal in the last minute of the half. Stanislas stood up a terrific cross but Scotland international Ritchie misjudged it and headed the ball wide.

Pulis, who managed Bournemouth between 1992 and 1994, replaced Morrison with Stephane Sessegnon at the break and West Brom started the second half brightly, Rondon forcing a superb save from Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth had not won at The Hawthorns in six attempts but took the lead in style on 51 minutes when Smith cut inside off the right flank and hit a wonderful low strike into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Stanislas jinked into the box and forced a good save from Myhill at his near post as Howe's side looked for a second goal to seal the points.

West Brom had drawn their last three matches and Pulis' side got back on terms when McAuley's flicked header went in off the far post.

Jonas Olsson almost stole all three points for the hosts in the closing minutes but he headed wide from a fantastic position.

And when Fletcher brought Gosling down right on the edge of the box, Daniels stepped up and smashed the penalty home off the underside of the crossbar.

West Brom's day got even worse right at the end when Rondon headbutted Gosling after the Bournemouth man reacted angrily to a tackle by the Venezuela striker, who was sent off by referee Mike Dean.