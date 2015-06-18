West Brom to assess Berahino knee injury

Saido Berahino is to have a knee problem assessed by West Brom.

Striker Berahino picked up the injury during training for the England Under-21 team ahead of their opening fixture with Portugal at the UEFA Under-21 Championship.

Berahino will fly home from the Czech Republic, with West Brom keen to examine the injury to a player who scored 20 goals last season and has been heavily linked with a big-money transfer.

West Brom's performance director Dr Mark Gillett said: "We are hopeful the injury is not too serious.

"We are grateful to the FA [Football Association] for putting the player's welfare first even though it will obviously be disappointing for Saido to miss out on the tournament.

"But now the first phase is to assess fully what the problem is and then we can sort out a programme for his recovery and rehabilitation."

England U21 manager Gareth Southgate added: "It's a great personal disappointment for Saido. He's very conscious of it not affecting the team and we're personally disappointed for him because he's been with us from the very first game, scored our first goal and has been a huge part of the reason why we're here.

"It’s a great shame he won't be able to finish the job."

