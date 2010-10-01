West Brom bag historic double award

This is the first ever time that a West Bromwich Albion player and manager have won the individual accolades, while Odemwingie becomes the first Nigerian to scoop the prize since Jay-Jay Okocha won the accolade for Bolton Wanderers in November 2003.

The Baggies enjoyed a terrific September, picking up seven points from a possible nine to finish the month in sixth place in the Barclays Premier League.

Kicking off the month with a fine 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, the Baggies followed this up with an impressive 3-1 victory over Midlands rivals Birmingham City at The Hawthorns, with Odemwingie netting the second goal.

The highlight of Di Matteo’s month was still to come, however, as West Brom shocked title hopefuls Arsenal with a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Odemwingie was on target yet again as he inspired the visitors to one of the biggest surprises in the Barclays Premier League this season.

The decision was made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.