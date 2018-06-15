West Brom handed Luton EFL Cup test, Bielsa's Leeds host Bolton
The first round of the 2018-19 EFL Cup will see relegated West Brom entertain Luton Town at The Hawthorns.
Relegated West Brom will begin their EFL Cup campaign against League One Luton Town, while Marcelo Bielsa's first taste of the competition will come as Leeds United host Bolton Wanderers.
The Baggies entered in the first-round draw after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, with fellow relegated sides Stoke City and Swansea City given a bye.
Darren Moore – who was handed the permanent manager's job after impressing following Alan Pardew's departure – will welcome League One new boys Luton to The Hawthorns in the opening weeks of the new campaign.
Hours after appointing Bielsa, Leeds were drawn at home to fellow Championship side Bolton, while Frank Lampard's first taste of cup football as a manager will come at Boundary Park as Derby County travel to Oldham Athletic.
Bristol City will face Plymouth Argyle for the second successive season, the Robins hoping they can replicate their run to the semi-finals in 2017-18 that included a memorable victory over Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers – promoted back to the Football League last month – were drawn against Bradford City and Walsall respectively.
EFL Cup first-round draw in full:
Northern section
Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic
Tranmere Rovers v Walsall
Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town
Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
Macclesfield Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v Rochdale
Sheffield United v Hull City
Nottingham Forest v Bury
Middlesbrough v Notts County
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers
Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers
Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley
Port Vale v Lincoln City
Preston North End v Morecambe
Oldham Athletic v Derby County
Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion
Blackpool v Barnsley
Southern section
Millwall v Gillingham
Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon
Cheltenham Town v Colchester United
Yeovil Town v Aston Villa
Southend United v Brentford
Reading v Birmingham City
Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town
Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers
Norwich City v Stevenage
Exeter City v Ipswich Town
MK Dons v Charlton Athletic
West Brom v Luton Town
Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town
Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle
Cambridge United v Newport County
QPR v Peterborough United
Oxford United v Coventry City
